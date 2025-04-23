Meet the former NFL star turned lawyer becoming ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on Channel 2

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The quest to find love later in life is back again with a new man taking up the role of “The Golden Bachelor.”

On Tuesday, host Jesse Palmer announced that former NFL star Mel Owens will star as the lead of the show’s second season.

Owens, 66, was the ninth overall draft pick in the 1981 NFL Draft and joined the LA Rams, where he spent eight years as a linebacker.

Once he retired from football, ABC says Owens became a lawyer advocating for those with sports-related injuries.

The Detroit-native and his now ex-wife had two sons before his father passed and his marriage ended.

Now, he’s ready to find love again and find someone to share his life with.

“As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years,” ABC wrote.

“The Golden Bachelor” airs on Channel 2, but there is no word yet on when the show will premiere.

Last season, retired restaurateur Gerry Turner got engaged and ultimately married to Theresa Nist. The couple divorced just a few months later as Turner announced that he was diagnosed with an incurable form of bone marrow cancer.

