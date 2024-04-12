‘The Golden Bachelor’ couple divorcing after 3 months of marriage

NEW YORK — “The Golden Bachelor” couple announced Friday that they are filing for divorce after just three months of marriage.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist made the exclusive announcement during “Good Morning America” after Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and -- and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to -- dissolve our marriage,” Turner told GMA’s Juju Chang.

“Get a divorce?” Chang clarified. “Yes,” Turner said.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

TRENDING STORIES

Turner, a retired restauranteur from Indiana, and Nist, a securities professional from New Jersey, met on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

He proposed to her in the season finale in November and the couple told GMA that they thought they found their person. The couple later tied the knot in an ABC Jan. 4 televised special on Channel 2.

But now three months later, the couple has decided to split. They told Chang that the decision came after they couldn’t decide where they wanted to settle down together.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist said.

Turner and Nist, who held hands during the interview, told GMA that they haven’t fallen out of love and don’t want the message that you can find love later in life to get lost. ABC already ordered a full season for “The Golden Bachelorette” that will air this fall on Channel 2.

You can watch the full interview below.

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced.



“We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group