Tyler Perry Studios looking to expand with mixed-use project, proposal shows

ATLANTA — It appears that Tyler Perry is looking to expand his movie studios here in Atlanta.

The studios were initially built in 2015 on the grounds of the old Fort McPherson in Southwest Atlanta. They currently sit on 330 acres and include 12 sound stages, 200 acres of greenspace, and at least 40 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

It is one of the largest production facilities in the country.

But now, it could be getting bigger.

According to the proposal filed with the state, Perry wants to expand on another 38 acres of land that was once the old Army Base and would be a mixed-use development.

RELATED STORIES:

“The project will have a variety of building uses, including office space, retail space, theatre, and associated parking,” the proposal said.

The project size would be nearly 1.3 million square feet, and the plans call for it to be finished by January 2028.

The plans may suggest that Perry may finally open his studios to the public.

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, the studios had announced that they were going to offer tours in 2020, but that never came to fruition.

At the time, he had also said that he was planning a 3,000-seat theater for concerts and other events.

©2025 Cox Media Group