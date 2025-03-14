Tyler Perry Studios offering paid internships for 6-week ‘Dreamers’ program

ATLANTA — From mid-June to early August, Tyler Perry Studios is opening up internship spots for a paid program.

The “Dreamers” internship will run for six weeks. Applications opened Friday.

To join the program, potential interns would have to submit their application by April 11 before noon. According to the program details, the internship includes fireside chats each Friday, a field trip and is paid at a rate of $18 per hour for a 40-hour work week, all six weeks.

Tyler Perry Studios’ program site says the participants will learn about the studio’s long and short-term goals and objects while gaining experience in both the corporate and television production arenas.

The first week of the Dreamers program will cover human resources policies, procedures, safety policies and sexual harassment training, give participants a studio tour, provide assignments for each department and allow students to shadow assistants while learning about different processes.

Then, the second through fifth weeks will continue the shadowing process and provide status reports about how to improve, as well as students’ strengths, weaknesses and how the studio can support them in the program.

The sixth week is more shadowing, but students in the program will begin putting together end of internship projects.

Completing the program also provides college credit and gives participants the chance to meet professionals from the film and television industry for networking and mentorship.

As far as eligibility, here’s what the studio says they’re looking for:

Must be a College Student or enrolled in a TV/Film training program; Students must have completed their Sophomore/2nd year in college prior to the start of the internship.

Must have a passion to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Must be at least 18 Years of Age at the time of submission.

Must work as a local; TPS does not provide housing or travel costs for interns.

Must be available for 40 hours a week for 7 weeks.

Interns seeking college credit – Students must be registered for an internship for academic credit with their college or university and must provide official letter on school letterhead verifying that internship course credit will be received for the internship. Proof of school enrollment or class descriptions will not be accepted as verification.

Must be a U.S. Citizen or have a valid Work Permit.

