Atlanta's police chief says her department will not be a "pawn in political shenanigans."
On Tuesday night, we told you that former Councilmember Mary Norwood hand-delivered a letter demanding action on increasing crime.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson broke this story and learned the department is pointing the finger at local judges who keep repeat offenders.
Norwood told Johnson, "Buckhead is under a crime increase that is dramatic and it is concerning and I want everyone in the administration to know that and that begins with Mayor Bottoms."
While the letter was addressed to the mayor, police Chief Erika Shields felt compelled to respond and defend her department.
"We're better than this.This city's better than this. But more than anything else, if not for me, for the men and the women who go out there everyday and risk their lives: stop with this foolishness," she said.
This is a major issue for the people of Atlanta.
You've told us repeatedly that you want us to cover crime in your communities with context and action
We will stay on this story and let you know what happens.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}