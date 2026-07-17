Atlanta reports 60% fewer downtown potholes after World Cup infrastructure push

ATLANTA, Ga. — The FIFA World Cup in Atlanta may be over, but city officials say one improvement is here to stay: smoother roads.

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The Atlanta Department of Transportation announced downtown now has 60% fewer potholes than it did in 2024, following a major infrastructure effort that began ahead of the World Cup.

The city’s downtown pavement condition also improved from a “fair” rating to a “good” rating on a 100-point scale after crews targeted road repairs in preparation for the international event.

Officials say the improvements were driven by the Downtown Pavement Program, which used AI and road-scanning technology to identify damaged streets and prioritize repairs.

The technology, developed by infrastructure company Cyvl, helped the city quickly collect detailed information about road conditions, allowing crews to focus on areas with the greatest need.

Now that the World Cup has ended, Atlanta plans to expand that approach citywide. ATLDOT announced a new partnership with Cyvl to monitor roads, sidewalks, curb ramps and street signs across all neighborhoods.

Transportation Commissioner, Solomon Caviness, said the downtown improvements show how using real-time data can reduce potholes, improve road conditions and help the city make smarter infrastructure investments.

City leaders say the expanded program is designed to keep roads in better condition long after the World Cup, while helping crews identify and repair problems before they become more costly.

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