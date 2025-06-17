Atlanta Regional Commission to hold webinar on climate action plan

The Atlanta Regional Commission encourages the public to go online to find out what’s happening with the Metro Atlanta Climate Action Plan.

Register for the latest stakeholder webinar, which will be held from 2 - 3 p.m. on June 25.

Among the key goals of the webinar, the public will receive an update on the climate action plan process, an overview of the “leveraging funding” section, a timeline for the plan and ways to share their ideas.

The Atlanta Regional Commission said this plan will serve as a guide to “create a sustainable and resilient future for all, while also highlighting strategic initiatives to transition to near net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

The plan covers the 29-county Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area, which also encompasses 150 cities.

The Atlanta Regional Commission said it is identifying the most impactful climate actions, the potential community impacts and the benefits to the region.

The effort kicked off in August of last year, and so far the Atlanta Regional Commission has held four stakeholder webinars.

In addition to the webinar, the public is invited to provide their input via two surveys, one involving climate priorities and the other dealing with community visioning.

The Atlanta Regional Commission and its predecessor agencies have been working since 1947 to plan for a better, brighter Atlanta region. Its work portfolio includes regional transportation planning, aging services, community development, water resources management, workforce development and homeland security.

