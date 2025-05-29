Clayton County, 5 cities awarded $200,000 for housing market analysis by Atlanta Regional Commission

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Regional Commission is giving Clayton County and the cities of Forest Park, Jonesboro, Lake City, Lovejoy and Riverdale $200,000 for a new analysis of the area’s housing market.

According to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the funding will allow the county to perform a technical, data-driven analysis of the current housing market in a bid to identify areas where improvements could make housing more affordable and accessible.

Officials said it would also help cities hopefully find ways to best plan for growth, provide accessible senior housing and establish an appropriate combination of housing options.

“Housing is central to the county’s Economic Development efforts,” Clayton County Director of Community Development Patrick Ejike said in a statement. “The Community Development Assistance Program (CDAP) grant award enhances the county’s approved and adopted 2039 Comprehensive Plan and the way forward Zoning Ordinance Rewrite project.”

By doing so, Ejike said the county was is taking intentional and strategic steps to prepare what they’ll need to have their economic development agenda and Moving Clayton Forward initiative progress.

Officials said Clayton County was one of seven recipients for funding in the metro Atlanta area to get a grant from ARC’s Community Development Assistance Program.

