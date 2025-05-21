ARC approves $207 million increase for long-term transport plan budget

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Regional Commission announced last week that they’d amended their 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan, adding $207 million in additional budget for improvement projects.

The section amended was for the 2024-2027 fiscal year Transportation Improvement Program and the new funding includes 25 projects across the Atlanta region, according to ARC on May 14.

"The amendment reflects cost increases, changes to project timelines, and new projects that are exempt from air quality requirements, which include remaining projects funded through the 2024 TIP solicitation process," ARC said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

ARC said the amended cost will impact changes to project timelines and new projects that are exempt from air quality requirements.

More detailed information is available about the Transportation Improvement Program here, while updates on the amendment itself are here.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are the projects included with the additional funding:

Cost estimate adjustments to:

I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes in Henry County



SR 20 (Cumming Highway/Knox Bridge Highway) Widening in Cherokee County



Upper Riverdale Road Bridge Upgrade in Clayton County



SR 13 (Peters Street) Bridge Replacement in City of Atlanta

Projects that are exempt for air quality review include:

2024 TIP Solicitation



Peachtree Safe Street project (City of Atlanta/Midtown Alliance)



Marietta Boulevard Safe Street project (City of Atlanta)

Federal Recreational Trail Program

Rivers Edge Trail extension (Clayton County)



Chattahoochee RiverLands Recreational Trail and Riverview Trailhead (City of Smyrna)



Wheel Beautiful – Riverlands Scenic Universal Access Trail (City of Chattahoochee Hills)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group