Judge rules that deputy who shot DeKalb airman can’t seek employment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a U.S. airman from DeKalb County will not be allowed to leave the county to get a job.

Airman Roger Fortson was shot and killed as he opened the door to his apartment in May 2024.

Deputy Eddie Duran Jr. is charged with manslaughter and appeared in an Okaloosa County courtroom on Tuesday for a motions hearing.

On Tuesday afternoon, the judge denied a motion, meaning that Duran cannot leave Okaloosa County to seek employment elsewhere.

While responding to a disturbance call at Fortson’s apartment complex, Fortson was shot and killed.

Body camera video showed the airman answer the door holding his legally registered gun pointed toward the floor.

It was later determined that there was no disturbance at Fortson’s apartment.

