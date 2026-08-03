Atlanta Public Schools police add more officers, drones and new tactical team

ATLANTA — As a new school year kicks off, the Atlanta Public Schools district is investing more into school safety.

The district’s police department has added more officers and will have at least one on every campus, including elementary schools. And police now have their own tactical force as well.

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Atlanta Public Schools police invited Channel 2 Action News in July to see the tactical team in action. The hand-selected officers held a training session on responding if there is an active shooter or other threat situation inside a school.

Even with help from other departments in the city or county, the district having its own team means a quicker response time.

“Having a force that’s ready to respond right away makes a big different. If we can reduce the time it takes to deal with the threat, the fewer people are going to be hurt,” APS Police Chief Ronald Applin said.

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APS police will also have drone teams where they can monitor school campuses or sporting events from the air. The vantage point can get officers on the ground crucial information like a suspect’s description and see places they can’t.

“I can be the eye and ears,” drone pilot Officer Bobby Johnson said.

Applin says APS goes past the state requirements for safety and security, including a refresh on visitor policies, entrances and reporting systems.

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