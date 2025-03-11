Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens launching his re-election campaign today

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will officially launch his campaign for re-election on Tuesday.

Dickens and his team will host a news conference at 11 a.m. Former Mayor Shirley Franklin, Ambassador Andrew Young and former State Senator Jason Carter are among the other notable figures who will be in attendance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson for Dickens’ campaign says the mayor will share highlights of his first term and his vision for a second term if he is re-elected.

Dickens will also host a kick-off rally with his supporters later Tuesday evening.

Channel 2 Action News will have a reporter and photographer at the news conference, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Tuesday’s campaign launch has been in the works for at least a year.

A spokesperson for Dickens confirmed to Channel 2 Action News in Feb. 2024 that the mayor planned to run in 2025. But he wanted to focus first on getting through the 2024 election before he turned his focus to 2025.

“I love being the mayor of Atlanta, a job I’ve wanted since I was 16 years old. I believe we have accomplished a lot in the first two years, and I intend to work hard in the next two years and beyond,” Dickens said in a statement at the time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Dickens grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He served on the Atlanta City Council before he was elected as the city’s 61st mayor in 2021.

The next Atlanta mayoral election is set for November 2025. Dickens is the only candidate who has declared so far.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group