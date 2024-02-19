Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens running for re-election in 2025

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has his eyes set on another term.

A spokesperson for Dickens confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the mayor will run for re-election in 2025.

Dickens says right now his focus on the 2024 election before he formally announces his re-election bid.

“I love being the mayor of Atlanta, a job I’ve wanted since I was 16 years old. I believe we have accomplished a lot in the first two years, and I intend to work hard in the next two years and beyond. There are many things happening before I make a formal announcement, including getting President Biden and Vice-President Harris re-elected, continuing to reduce violent crime, and increasing access to affordable housing and jobs that pay living wages,” Dickens said in a statement.

“Together, we will ensure we have a city where all are safe and everyone can thrive,” he added.

Dickens grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Mays High School and Georgia Tech. He served on the Atlanta City Council before he was elected as the city’s 61st mayor in 2021 after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms decided not to run again.

During his time as mayor, Dickens has focused on youth development programs, affordable housing options and tackling violent crime.

The next Atlanta mayoral election is set for November 2025. As of Feb. 2024, no other campaigns for mayor have been announced.

