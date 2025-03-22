Atlanta man tried sneaking drugs, underwear and more into Georgia prison, deputies say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Atlanta man and a 17-year-old from central Georgia are facing charges after deputies say they tried sneaking contraband into a state prison.

At 3:45 a.m. on Friday, a Washington County deputy noticed a suspicious car in front of Washington State Prison.

When the deputy tried pulling the driver over, the driver sped off and a passenger threw a bag out of the window and onto the prison grounds.

After a short chase, the car crashed in a ditch and both the driver and passenger tried to run.

K9s from the Georgia Department of Corrections and Washington County tracked the suspects for three miles before finding and arresting them.

The suspects were identified as Dequavious Robertson, 33, and Zanija Allen, 17.

Photos of what deputies seized show underwear, speakers, charging cords, drugs and lighters.

Deputies say they recovered nearly 20 grams of ecstasy, 2.5 pounds of tobacco and more.

Robertson was charged with trading with inmates, two counts of crossing guard lines, threes counts of items prohibited by inmates, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, two counts of obstruction, fleeing and other traffic violations.

Allen was charged with trading with inmates, two counts of crossing guard lines, threes counts of items prohibited by inmates, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances and two counts of obstruction.

