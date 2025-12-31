The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s final print edition is the end of an era

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution closes a significant chapter in its 157-year history on Wednesday.

The newspaper printed its final physical newspaper edition for New Year’s Eve as it sets to move to digital only to start off 2026.

“Our future is digital,” AJC Editor-in-Chief Leroy Chapman Jr. told Channel 2 Action News when the announcement was made back in August. “I think the people have spoken with the audience that arrives every single day with our digital audience versus print.”

The Atlanta Constitution began in 1868, and The Atlanta Journal was founded in 1883. The two papers have been under the same owner, Cox Enterprises, since 1950 and were fully merged in 2001.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has spent the last month preparing readers for the days when they’ll have to turn to their phones or laptops to get the news.

But this doesn’t mean you’ll never see a freshly printed copy of the beloved paper again.

“If there’s a huge story or if there’s something we want to do quarterly, every six months or so, we may put out a print edition,” longtime AJC writer Ernie Suggs told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson.

The newspaper’s final physical copies are now available in stores across metro Atlanta.

