Seniors frustrated over elevator issues, having to call firefighters for help

ATLANTA — A group of seniors claim years of elevator issues have left some of them stranded at their assisted living facility.

One woman in her 70’s says it takes her about 30 minutes just to leave her building. She is worried someone is going to get hurt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I’m so glad you’re here,” Anita Alexander said when Channel 2 Action News showed up to her apartment complex on Hilliard Street Tuesday.

“I lived here almost 10 years. This is the worst time I’ve had. I had a stroke three and half years ago,” she told Channel 2’s Cory James.

Alexander and her neighbors have been complaining for months about elevators in all three buildings at the Veranda at Auburn Place not working.

They said the issues have forced them to go up and down the stairs throughout the day. Arter Alexander is also frustrated.

“It’s pathetic down here,” he said. “We have to go from one end to another ... me with a walker too and I have to try to go up the steps. It’s been rough.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Stella Tyler, 76, lives on the top floor of her four-story building. She showed James video of firefighters carrying her down the steps so she could get to a doctor’s appointment on Friday.

“And they went one, two, three, floors one foot and then it was more floors. It was like two or three times they stopped the stairs were deep,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s daughter, Tamisha Harris, says when she called 911 to help her mom, the firefighters were furious because it’s not the first time they have been called out.

“They were like, ‘This keep going on here.’ They were like, ‘We gotta try to fix it or we come here taking people down the stairs because they haven’t been working.’ And one guy said at least for six months,” Harris said.

James spoke with the fire captain over the phone that day and he confirmed it is an ongoing problem. It’s one that loved ones are hoping will be permanently resolved soon.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to management via phone and email on Friday and Sunday, but we have not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group