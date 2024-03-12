Atlanta and GSU Police are working together to combat crime near campus

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police briefed city council members about crime near Georgia State University on Monday.

Officers told the public safety committee that there are more police around Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue in Downtown Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It does come with the territory. We are in downtown Atlanta. GSU is not a traditional campus. It’s not gated,” GSU student Olivia Holmes told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

Just a few weeks ago, police responded to a deadly shooting near the now-shuttered RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue.

In October, a shooting in the same area injured several people and killed 19-year-old mother, De’Asia Hart.

“A lot of collaborative efforts are ongoing with GSU,” an Atlanta police officer told the public safety committee on Monday. “We do several details throughout the year. Their crime suppression unit is spot on with our crime suppression units.”

In a statement last month, GSU’s president promised to increase security and keep students safe.

Freshman student Vinny Updhya said the area can get dangerous, especially overnight.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It’s a bit concerning but the issues get resolved pretty quickly,” Vinny Updhya said.

Holmes, who is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that her parents are worried, and she now plans to move out of downtown Atlanta.

“I’m moving out of downtown away from the hustle and bustle and I do think that will make it a better experience,” Holmes said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Parents outraged after gunshots inside Cobb County trampoline park sends crowd into chaos

©2023 Cox Media Group