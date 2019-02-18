  • Atlanta groups plan protest today against President Trump's emergency declaration

    By: J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Local groups are planning to take to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration aimed at securing funds for a wall along the border with Mexico.

    On Monday — Presidents Day — protesters will stage a demonstration outside the Atlanta field office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Ted Turner Drive. The protest is part of a national movement organized by MoveOn to push back against Trump’s emergency declaration.

    We'll have more details of the planned protests, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    [Trump border wall speech: Read the full transcript]

    Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories