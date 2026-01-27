Atlanta Falcons to formally introduce Kevin Stefanski

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski will hold his first news conference on Tuesday as the team formally introduces him.

Stefanski will be joined by Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The Falcons hired Stefanski this month after the team fired Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot in December. Atlanta has not found Fontenot’s replacement, but has interviewed several candidates.

