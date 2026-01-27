Local

Atlanta Falcons to formally introduce Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025 CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 04: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — New Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski will hold his first news conference on Tuesday as the team formally introduces him.

Stefanski will be joined by Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and owner Arthur Blank at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.

The Falcons hired Stefanski this month after the team fired Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot in December. Atlanta has not found Fontenot’s replacement, but has interviewed several candidates.

