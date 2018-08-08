Atlanta Falcons' Andy Levitre gets 'Gatorade shower' from teammates to reveal gender of baby

ATLANTA - It's a boy! Congratulations are in order for Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Andy Levitre and his wife, Katie, after they revealed the gender of the newest addition to their family.
In this day and age, sharing the gender of your baby with family and friends in a creative way is crucial, and the Levitres' gender reveal event was no different.
The official Twitter account for the Atlanta Falcons posted a video of the reveal, wherein Levitre got some help from his teammates.
While holding a sign that read "A Gatorade shower will let us see," the professional athlete was showered with blue Gatorade by his fellow Falcons teammates, revealing a baby boy will soon join the Levitre family.
It's a boy!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 8, 2018
Congratulations @LevitreAndy and @katielevitre! pic.twitter.com/5f4XogmXsd
