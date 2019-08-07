Atlanta customs officers sent to work at border affecting airport, travelers

ATLANTA - The increase in Customs and Border Protection officers on the U.S. southwest border is having a direct impact on Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The reassignment of local CBP officers to work the U.S. border is now slowing things down at the airport.
Just recently, U.S. Customs and Border Protection canceled some travelers’ appointments and reassigned officers because an undisclosed number of them are now helping protect the California-Mexico border.
Officer Marshall McCants was one of the airport officers who left Atlanta to work two months in California.
"I’m right on the front line. Vehicle traffic at a land border, people constantly coming, and it was still busy as if it was the middle of the day," McCants said.
