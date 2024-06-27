Atlanta business owners say long-running road project is putting a dent in their profits

ATLANTA — Some Southwest Atlanta business owners say a long-running road improvement project has put a huge dent in their profits.

And some say they may have to shut down.

The owners say what’s worse is no one can tell them when the project will wrap up.

They say the project has gone on for two years. And the detours are like a maze and that’s keeping customers away.

“This is when my high traffic begins,” Trinket Lewis, co-owner of More Lyfe Juice Bar, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

But there’s virtually no traffic at her business on Cascade Road.

“My sales have decreased between 48% and 62%,” said Lewis from her empty store.

She and other businesses in the area say that’s because of the Cascade Complete Street road improvement project.

“Now we call it the Cascade Incomplete Project,” Lance Robertson, the co-owner of CBD City on Cascade said.

Robertson said the project is severely affecting his business.

“My business is down over 30%,” he said.

Robertson and Lewis attended a packed meeting on Tuesday where Atlanta city leaders gave the community an update on the project.

“Last night they told us that they had no indefinite timeline on completion of phase 1,” Robertson explained.

Atlanta Councilwoman Marci Overstreet told the crowd she was not happy about that.

“That’s not a good answer for me that we don’t have a completion date,” said Overstreet.

The city broke ground on the project in 2022. It’s supposed to bring road, pedestrian, median, signal, lighting and safety improvements. Along with bike lanes.

But Overstreet says there’s been one delay after another.

“There are some design issues. And they’ve come across extra issues with our water sewerage issues. Many here say the construction has slowed down their internet,” said Overstreet.

Construction is in two sections of Cascade, so drivers are having to navigate double detours.

“It’s like a maze. And people are tired. People want answers,” Robertson said.

The businesses say they are suffering, and it would help if someone could tell them when they will get some relief.

“So the biggest thing is we don’t know the end date,” Lewis said.

An Atlanta city spokesperson says the city understands the community’s frustrations, but they are dealing with aging and long-neglected infrastructure.

The spokesperson said the city is pulling all departments and entities together to come up with a comprehensive plan going forward, and it will keep the community updated.

