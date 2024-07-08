Atlanta Board of Education to vote on superintendent finalist today

ATLANTA — After a months-long search, the Atlanta Board of Education will vote on a new superintendent on Monday.

Last month, the board announced Dr. Bryan Johnson as the sole finalist for the job. Johnson has held a series of town halls over the past two weeks to meet with parents and students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday at 10 a.m., families will get one more chance to voice their opinions about the district’s next leader at this month’s board meeting. The Atlanta Board of Education will then vote after the public comment session.

The board meeting will be held at the Atlanta Board of Education Auditorium off Trinity Ave.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

APS picks former TN Superintendent of the Year as sole finalist for its superintendent job

©2024 Cox Media Group