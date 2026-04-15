Atlanta-based program helps carry Jackie Robinson’s legacy forward

ATLANTA — April 15 marks Jackie Robinson Day, honoring the day Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier 79 years ago.

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Every year, players across the league wear Robinson’s iconic number 42, a tribute to the trailblazer who became the first Black player in modern MLB when he stepped onto the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Robinson, who was born in Cairo, Ga., paved the way for generations of athletes, including legends like Hank Aaron.

Now, nearly eight decades later, there are signs his impact continues to grow.

According to Major League Baseball, the percentage of Black players in the league has increased for the third consecutive year, rising from 6.0% in 2024 to 6.2% in 2025, and now 6.8% in 2026. It marks the first sustained increase in about 20 years.

For former Chicago Cubs player C.J. Stewart, who grew up in the Atlanta area, that progress is meaningful.

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“It’s more than just a game,” Stewart said. “It’s a pathway to amazing opportunities.”

Stewart and his wife, Kelli, are helping drive that change through their organization, L.E.A.D. Center for Youth. The program focuses on removing barriers for young athletes by offering free baseball opportunities in exchange for strong academic performance and attendance.

“Just because you’re born in a certain ZIP code doesn’t mean your dreams should be limited,” Stewart said.

MLB credits development programs like L.E.A.D. as a key reason behind the recent rise in participation among Black players. Support from organizations like the Atlanta Braves Foundation has also helped expand access and resources.

Stewart says the benefits go far beyond the field.

“All those 21st-century skills that we talk about that you need to be successful in life, you can learn them in sports, and in baseball specifically,” he said.

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