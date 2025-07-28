Athens man caught with drugs, guns, and lots of cash

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man was arrested after a search of his home uncovered drugs, guns, and lots of cash.
On July 22, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, with help from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol, executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Mitchell Bridge Road in Athens.
Officers seized cocaine, Schedule II pharmaceuticals, three guns, and an AR-style pistol, plus approximately $6,000 in cash, a ballistic vest, multiple extended magazines for various weapons, and hundreds of assorted calibers of ammunition.
Corby Antwan Faust, 47, was arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of Schedule I and II controlled substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
