Arrest warrants issued after woman attacks LaGrange family with a golf club

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police in LaGrange are looking for a man and a woman who attacked a family with a golf club.

It happened Thursday morning along Todd Street, WTVM-TV reported.

Investigators said Sabrina Howell and an unidentified man attacked a 19-year-old woman, three kids, and two other adults with a golf club.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Howell, but so far, she has not been arrested, police told the TV station.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

