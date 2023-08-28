Arraignment date, times set for Trump, allies indicted in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — We now know when former President Donald Trump and the other defendants in the Georgia election interference case will face a judge for their arraignment.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed all 19 defendants are on Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Trump and his co-defendants surrendered to the Fulton County jail last week accused of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump faces 13 charges, including violating the Georgia RICO Act.

“This is a very sad day for America that should never happen,” the former president told Channel 2 Action News after being booked and released from jail. “The election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.”

Trump and 17 other defendants were released after their booking on consent bond orders. As of Monday, Harrison Floyd remains in the jail without bond. The next step in the process is their arrangements where each defendant will enter his or her plea.

The arraignment hearings will begin with Trump at 9:30 a.m. with a new defendant every 15 minutes until 3 p.m.

Meanwhile on Monday, Channel 2 Action News attended a motions hearing for Mark Meadows who wants to move his case from the state level to federal level.

Meadows and his attorneys filed a motion arguing that the charges “all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff” and therefore should be dismissed.

Fani Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office argue that Meadows violated the Hatch Act and that the case should stay on the state level. Willis issued subpoenas for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and investigator Francis Watson to appear at the hearing.

