Who is Jenna Ellis? Lawyer for former President Donald Trump indicted in election interference case

Key players in Trump investigation Jenna Ellis, Legal adviser for Trump Ellis appeared with Giuliani at a Dec. 3, 2020, state Senate committee hearing at the Georgia Capitol during which false allegations of election fraud were made. In the petition seeking Ellis’s testimony, DA Fani Willis identified her as “an attorney for the Trump Campaign’s legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” In a petition to get her to testify for the Special Purpose Grand Jury, Willis said evidence shows that Ellis’s actions were “part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” Willis wrote.