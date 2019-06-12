Ariana Grande donates proceeds from Atlanta concert to Planned Parenthood

ATLANTA - While the music industry has remained relatively quiet about the divisive “heartbeat” abortion bill signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Ariana Grande quietly made a statement by donating proceeds from her weekend concert at State Farm Arena to Planned Parenthood.
People magazine confirmed the $250,000 amount the “Thank U, Next” singer gave the organization.
“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Dr. Leana Wen said in a statement. “This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for.”
Grande is a longtime supporter of Planned Parenthood. In 2015, she tweeted, “Women need to be educated, healthy and empowered. #standwithPP”
The powerhouse vocalist is also a champion of the LGBTQ community and her June 8 Atlanta concert attracted anti-Pride demonstrators to protest outside the venue. Grande became aware of the incident later in the weekend when a fan posted video of a protester with the word “Pride” crossed out on a rainbow flag.
“man… saddened but not surprised by this one bit,” she tweeted to her 63 million followers. “i’m so sorry any of my fans had to encounter this. we will do our best to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” she continued. “proud of u all for not fighting / engaging violently. never worth it. wishing him peace & a healed heart cause girl yikes.”
In another tweet she added, “he is highly outnumbered. you are all so celebrated and loved and safe.”
This article was written by Melissa Ruggieri with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
