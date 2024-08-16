Are you the next ‘American Idol?’ Georgia auditions are TODAY!

ATLANTA — Do you have the voice of an angel? Can you serenade like a songbird? Then, you could be the next “American Idol!”

Casting producers are having virtual auditions for Georgia residents on Friday as part of the “Idol Across America” audition tour.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If your vocal cords aren’t warmed up this morning, don’t worry. You’ll have another chance to sing your heart out in a nationwide open call on Sept. 11 and an open call across the South on Sept. 13.

“American Idol” returns for its 23rd season, and its eighth on Channel 2, next year.

And with it comes a new face on the judging panel. Carrie Underwood, who won the fourth season of the hit show back in 2005, joins Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judges’ lineup. She replaces Katy Perry who announced she was stepping away from the show after seven seasons.

TRENDING STORIES:

Atlanta’s Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted every season of the show, will return as host.

Register to audition by clicking here.

The next season of “American Idol” will air in early 2025 on Channel 2.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta resident auditions for American Idol

©2024 Cox Media Group