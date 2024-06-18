APS to announce sole finalist for its next superintendent

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools will make a major announcement at its meeting on Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Board of Education will introduce the district’s sole finalist to become its next superintendent. The announcement is expected sometime around 9:30 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The board has been searching for a new superintendent since the district and former superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring parted ways in August. Dr. Danielle Battle took over as interim superintendent.

In March, the Board said it expected to have a new and permanent superintendent in office by July 1.

Tuesday’s announcement of the sole finalist will begin the formal confirmation process.

What we’re learning about the finalist, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

APS approves 11% pay raise for teachers, largest pay increase since 2009

©2024 Cox Media Group