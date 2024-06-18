VP Kamala Harris attending Quavo’s summit to end gun violence, Juneteenth block party

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Tuesday for her second visit in less than a week.

Harris is joining Quavo to talk about solutions to gun violence at the Migos rapper’s Rocket Foundation summit. Harris will also join community members for a Juneteenth block party in Atlanta.

Our reporters will be following today’s vice presidential visit throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News.

Tuesday’s gun violence summit coincides with what would have been Migos member Takeoff’s 30th birthday. Takeoff died in a shooting outside a Texas bowling alley and entertainment center in 2022.

Quavo previously visited the White House last summer with Takeoff’s mother and sister to meet with Harris and team up to stop senseless shootings. Atlanta native Stephanie Young, the senior advisor to the vice president, helped set it up.

“We need to do better with the control of guns,” Quavo said. “We need to figure out how do we keep these types of incidents from happening to people going anywhere and thinking they can hurt somebody where it shouldn’t happen.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Members of Migos making it their mission to end gun violence one year after Takeoff's death

©2024 Cox Media Group