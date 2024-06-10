APD to release body camera video in death of man shot by officer at Fogo de Chao

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it will release the body camera footage from a 2022 deadly police shooting outside a Buckhead restaurant.

An officer shot and killed Nygil Cullins outside Fogo de Chao off Piedmont Road on May 18, 2022.

Investigators said Cullins was a former employee and shot a security guard. Cullins’ parents said he was suffering from a mental crisis at the time of the incident, and his mother called for help.

His family and their attorneys have been calling for two years for police to release the entire body-camera footage from the night their son died.

APD says it will release the body camera footage on Monday.

