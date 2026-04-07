Another teen arrested following the murder of a man in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department recently announced the arrest of 16-year-old Tray Holt in connection to the shooting death of Marshawn Bailey of Columbus, GA.

The shooting took place on Feb. 3 at the Tall Pines Apartments along Turner Street.

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Holt was wanted on charges of Felony Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery in connection with the active investigation.

He is being charged as an adult; however, due to his age, he will be housed at a Youth Detention Facility.

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Officers already arrested 16-year-old Tavarion Henry and identified him as the alleged shooter early on in the investigation. Henry is also being charged as an adult and, due to his age, will be transported to a Youth Detention Facility.

LaGrage PD says the investigation is ongoing.

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