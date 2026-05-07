Andrew Young says Ted Turner was force for Atlanta and the world

ATLANTA — Atlanta leaders and dignitaries are remembering Ted Turner and his role in shaping the city’s influence.

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer that he knew his friend had been struggling with poor health for a while.

But he said Turner was more than businessman. He was a force for Atlanta and the world.

“We didn’t have small talk. He was always talking about some major problem on Earth, or in the environment, or how do we have peace on this planet?” Young said.

Young said Turner’s efforts made Atlanta a more globally recognized city with his influence extending into the civic and international arenas. The pair moved in the same circles of leadership and public service.

“He created a foundation and started with a billion dollar contribution. And he asked me to serve on his foundation board with a few people, prominent people from around the world,” Young recalled.

The former mayor and ambassador said Turner understood the power of connecting people.

“For all the work that he’s done across this time of his life, I wish he had received an overall peace prize. I think he certainly deserved it,” he said.

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