Ancestry test help solves 30-year-old GA rape case

ALBANY, Ga. — A man was arrested after Georgia police said they linked him to a rape case dating back more than three decades ago.

Larry Summerlin, 67, of Lee County, was arrested and faces multiple charges after a woman took an ancestry test.

In January, a woman reported a 30-year-old rape case to Albany police. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, said she did an ancestry test and learned she was related to her mother’s stepfather.

Jane Doe’s mother, who is now in her 50s, reported the abuse to her mother before but nothing was done, according to police.

Jane Doe said she spoke with her mother who told her that her stepfather, Summerlin, started having sex with her from the age of six up until 14 when she became pregnant.

APD said investigators sent subpoenas for doctor records, school reports and DNA samples from the victim, daughter and Summerlin. Investigators say it was later confirmed that the 67-year-old had sex with his stepdaughter when she was 14 years old.

Summerlin was booked into the Dougherty County Jail. He’s charged with rape, child molestation, incest, sexual battery and sodomy.

