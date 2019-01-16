Amazon deliveryman crashes into family's garage door and leaves, homeowner says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Home surveillance video shows an Amazon contractor drive up to a customer's driveway before crashing into the garage.
He's seen backing up the truck that already had a dent in it and continues to make the delivery.
With the side door still wide open, he left without leaving a note after creating $2,500 worth of damage.
It happened last Sunday at the home of Willie Foster on Rocky Creek Road in Hampton.
"I think he should lose his job behind it," Foster told Channel 2 Action News.
