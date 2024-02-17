Allergy season is officially underway. Here is what you need to know

ATLANTA — Spring temperatures and spring allergies are here to stay as warm weather started to hit metro Atlanta this week.

With people out and about enjoying this week’s warmer temperatures, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramich explained why allergy sufferers will feel symptoms first on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Soon, the trees will be in full bloom and a film of yellow will cover our cars, which we all know, means allergies. Allergy season’s here, and it’s only going to get worse, especially for some.

This is the first week in months that we’ve seen pollen counts trending upwards.

In February, we start to see longer stretches of warmer days, meaning it is only the beginning of allergy season.

Sarah Bluestein, Doctor at Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, told Kramlich that if you suffer from seasonal allergies, don’t wait until you feel symptoms to act.

“Be preventative in treatment, not reactionary,” she said. “Starting early with things like antihistamines and also topical steroids helps keep inflammation down and also helps keep other symptoms out of control before they get out of hand.

Dry windy days will tend to be worse for allergies, so keep that in mind when planning those outdoor activities.

