Alleged victims warn others about man they call 'mobile mechanic scam artist'

ATLANTA - Two alleged victims are trying to warn others about a man they call a mobile mechanic scam artist.
Both people told Channel 2’s Justin Wilfon they gave the supposed mechanic hundreds of dollars but then said he never performed the work.
“They’re scamming people and I’m the wrong one they came across, because I’m not going to let it go just like that,” one of the victims told Wilfon.
They’re now worried the man will find other victims across metro Atlanta.
What happened when Wilfon called the man they say scammed them, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
