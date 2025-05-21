Alleged fentanyl dealer linked to overdose death in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was charged and indicted in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On Jan. 19, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a suspected fentanyl overdose death.

Officials said Sidney Cantrell, 27, died of an overdose from fentanyl he received from 28-year-old Corey Cantrell, of Gainesville.

The victim and suspect were not related, according to the GBI.

On Feb. 12, Corey Cantrell was arrested at his Gainesville home.

Last month, the 28-year-old was indicted on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for sale of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case has since been turned over to the Habersham County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

