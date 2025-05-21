Local

Alleged fentanyl dealer linked to overdose death in Habersham County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Corey Cantrell Alleged fentanyl dealer linked to overdose death in Habersham County (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was charged and indicted in connection with a fentanyl overdose death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan. 19, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate a suspected fentanyl overdose death.

Officials said Sidney Cantrell, 27, died of an overdose from fentanyl he received from 28-year-old Corey Cantrell, of Gainesville.

The victim and suspect were not related, according to the GBI.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Feb. 12, Corey Cantrell was arrested at his Gainesville home.

Last month, the 28-year-old was indicted on charges of aggravated involuntary manslaughter for sale of fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case has since been turned over to the Habersham County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read