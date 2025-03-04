Alleged drug trafficker used cartel connections to buy drugs to sell in northwest GA community

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are facing charges after deputies said they found pounds of meth at a northwest Georgia home.

For the past several months, the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force has been investigating a homeowner who lived on Tolbert Road in Rockmart.

Investigators say evidence obtained led them to believe the homeowner was using his cartel connections to buy drugs to sell in Haralson County.

On Friday, the NWGDTF served a search warrant at the home on Tolbert Road.

Officials said they found four and a half pounds of methamphetamine, several nonprescribed schedule four prescription pills, scales, baggies, smoking devices and other drug trafficking paraphernalia along with a gun.

Authorities arrested Nicky Scott Proctor, 61, Tabatha Michelle Miller, 45, and Tracey Lanette Brookshire, 53, all of Rockmart.

Proctor was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Miller was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Brookshire was charged with possession of methamphetamine. She was also booked on an outstanding bench warrant.

Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said he’s appreciative of the great work of the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force.

“I am very appreciative of the great work done by our Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force in taking down this major drug trafficker and removing him and his poison from our communities,” said Williams. “We stand firm in our commitment to hunt down, arrest and prosecute anyone that brings drugs into Haralson County. Do not get comfortable, we will not stop.”

The trio is currently behind bars at the Haralson County Jail.

