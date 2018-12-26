  • All lanes of I-20 WB shut down by crash involving several cars

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars is blocking all lanes of I-20 WB in DeKalb County.

    Triple Team Traffic says the crash past the Flat Shoals exit involved multiple cars

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows several police cars on the scene and traffic backed up for miles.

    We're working to learn when the road will reopen and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

