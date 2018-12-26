All lanes of I-20 WB shut down by crash involving several cars

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A crash involving several cars is blocking all lanes of I-20 WB in DeKalb County.
Triple Team Traffic says the crash past the Flat Shoals exit involved multiple cars
#REDALERT DeKalb Co: I-20/wb past Flat Shoals (exit 65); crash blocking all lanes; delays https://t.co/KslBQmUsyy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/u1XTIdUqBr— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) December 26, 2018
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows several police cars on the scene and traffic backed up for miles.
We're working to learn when the road will reopen and will bring you LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
