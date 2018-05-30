  • Alberto brings flood threat to north Georgia

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - The remnants of Alberto are bringing heavy rain to north Georgia, swelling creeks and streams and forcing some road closures in the mountains.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot was in Helen, where residents are keeping an eye on the rising Chattahoochee River. Earlier Wednesday some businesses along the river were dealing with flooding.

    Parts of State Highway 75 that run along the river were closed Wednesday because of a mudslide. 

    More rain is in the forecast so river levels could continue to rise. A flash flood watch is in effect for north metro Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains through Wednesday evening. 

    We are monitoring river levels LIVE for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

