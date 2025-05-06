Albany police officer shot in arm during standoff with suspect

ALBANY, Ga. — An Albany, Georgia, police officer was shot while responding to a standoff with a suspect at an apartment complex.

WALB reports that the officer was shot in the arm at Mt. Zion Garden Apartments on Slater King Drive.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley told WALB that a man retreated into an apartment with a woman and two children inside.

Once he shot the officer, the suspect released the woman and children.

Police did not return fire.

The officer was taken to a hospital where doctors performed surgery.

The suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation.

