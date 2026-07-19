Alabama woman accused of poisoning husband’s food, drink with fentanyl

ALABAMA — An Alabama woman is citing mental illness or deficit in her bid to avoid criminal charges for allegedly trying to kill her husband with narcotics multiple times.

Sara Baker, an attorney, is accused of trying to poison her husband by lacing his food and drink with fentanyl on two separate occasions.

Baker was first charged for the accusation in November 2025. A court document retrieved by a Birmingham ABC affiliate showed she was accused of trying to poison her husband three times in September 2025.

CNN reported Baker’s license to practice law was suspended by the Alabama Bar Association after she was charged. In court, CNN said Baker’s husband testified on his wife’s behalf.

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According to court documents, Baker asked one of the medical caregivers for her husband to provide her with an empty medication bottle, then is accused of putting some type of powder in it.

A subsequent test of the powder inside revealed it as 12 grams of fentanyl, according to police.

Baker has pleaded not guilty to the charges she faces and is citing mental disease or defect in her own defense.

Officers from the Cullman, Ala. Police Department said they took Baker back into custody on July 14 without incident.

Her initial arrest, on Thanksgiving Day, stemmed from charges of conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, distribution of a controlled substance, elder abuse, domestic violence and four counts of solicitation to commit a controlled substance crime.

A judge said Baker presents a potential threat to the community.

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