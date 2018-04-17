Agents raid tax prep offices across state to combat fake returns

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - State agents swarmed local tax offices Tuesday as part of a statewide raid to stop fake income tax returns.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was with state revenue agents as they made at least two local arrests as they tracked nearly $2,000 in fake returns.
Why investigators say the fake returns are costing tax payers millions, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}