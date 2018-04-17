  • Agents raid tax prep offices across state to combat fake returns

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - State agents swarmed local tax offices Tuesday as part of a statewide raid to stop fake income tax returns. 

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was with state revenue agents as they made at least two local arrests as they tracked nearly $2,000 in fake returns. 

    Why investigators say the fake returns are costing tax payers millions, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Agents raid tax prep offices across state to combat fake returns

  • Headline Goes Here

    Federal subpoenas target former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, his brother

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing Georgia teen found alive 2 years after disappearance

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former FBI director speaks exclusively with Channel 2 about new book

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer involved in deadly shooting at motel in Cobb County