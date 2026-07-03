Advice for taking care of pets during fireworks celebrations

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — We may find bombs bursting in air exhilarating for the Fourth of July, but they can be outright terrifying for dogs, cats and other pets. That’s why veterinarians are urging pet owners to ease the stress for our whiskered loved ones when the bangs and booms begin.

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“They don’t expect it to be happening, they don’t know what Fourth of July is,” said Dr. Stephanie Howell, medical director of the Veterinary Emergency Group in Brookhaven.

Dogs and cats can already hear things more acutely, and much farther away, than we can.

“They definitely have a heightened sense of basically all senses, and hearing is definitely one of them, so it can make it a lot of worse,” she said.

All the big bangs are wildly unpredictable and mysterious, and animals can go into a fight-or-flight mode, feeling their lives are seriously threatened. But some medications can calm them down.

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“If you already know you have an anxious dog, getting a prescription of maybe a medication with a veterinarian to prepare them for that, to help calm them down, sedate them,” she said

When all the commotion begins, she encourages putting your pet in a small, familiar area such as a bathroom or crate and “putting some comfy blankets in there, making the environment very cozy, very Zen,” she said. “Maybe play some white noise that can drown out the sound.”

The Fourth of July is also a busy time for animal shelters because scared pets run off and get lost. Howell said that’s why it’s essential to make sure your pets’ ID tags and microchips are up to date.

If you’re concerned about how your pet will behave this weekend, she said go ahead and consult your veterinarian now about the best approach to lessen the anxious.

“The biggest thing: preparation can set you up for success,” she said.

The heat wave adds another concern for pet owners his weekend, and Howell stresses the need to monitor your pets and make sure they’re well-rested and hydrated.

“Keeping them in the shade, providing them clean water, making sure they come inside during those peak hours,” she said.

Avoid walking your pets on the scorching pavement.

“If you’re not sure, put your bare hand on the pavement,” she said. “If you can’t hold your hand on the pavement longer than five or seven seconds or so, it’s probably too hot for your pet to walk on.”

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