ATHENS, Ga. - Civil rights leaders say the University of Georgia needs to do more to recognize the school's history with slavery.
According to a report by The Athens Banner-Herald, representatives of several activist groups recently delivered a letter outlining their concerns to University of Georgia President Jere Morehead's office.
The university drew protests for its handling of slave burials unearthed at a campus construction site in 2015.
Administrators decided to rebury the remains from more than 100 burials in a nearby cemetery.
Officials later commissioned a memorial at Baldwin Hall, where the remains were unearthed.
TRENDING STORIES:
Administrators say the memorial will be a place of remembrance for those who were originally buried at the site in the 1800s.
The activists want the university to take responsibility for its "role in white supremacy," among other things.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}