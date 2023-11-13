Accidental shooting leaves 13-year-old girl dead, 16-year-old in custody, Georgia police say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl dead.

Perry police officials said on Friday around 10 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at a home on Marsha Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old girl who had been shot in the neck. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators determined that the shooting was not intentional.

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting.

Authorities have not specified the relationship between the teens.

The boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kim Morton at 478-988-2825.

