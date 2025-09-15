ACC fines Georgia Tech for fans rushing the field after Clemson win

ATLANTA — The Atlantic Coast Conference issued a $50,000 fine to Georgia Tech after crowds rushed the field following Saturday’s win over Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired at Bobby Dodd Stadium for their first win over the Tigers since 2014.

Georgia Tech students and fans also rushed the field after the team’s upset over Miami last year, but the ACC didn’t have a fine policy at the time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The conference adopted it during ACC Football Kickoff meetings in July. The policy will also apply when fans rush the court at men’s and women’s basketball games.

“The conference’s event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans,” the conference wrote in a statement.

The first time a university violates the policy results in a $50,000 fine while the second time will be a $100,000 fine. Each time after that will be a $200,000 fine.

All money collected goes toward the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship.

Tech is the second ACC program this year to pay a fine. Florida State became the first after its win over Alabama.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group